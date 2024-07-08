Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after acquiring an additional 150,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 581,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.