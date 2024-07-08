Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.26. The stock had a trading volume of 361,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.20 and a 200 day moving average of $528.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

