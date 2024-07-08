Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ciena worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

