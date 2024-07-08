Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. 1,541,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,497. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,934 shares of company stock worth $241,906. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

