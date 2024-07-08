Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE:SF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 585,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

