Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

SYK stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.91. 585,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

