Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.