Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

MCHP stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,089. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

