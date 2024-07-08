Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $685.74. 1,927,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $643.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

