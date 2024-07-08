Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 259,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 409,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $77.45 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,047. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

