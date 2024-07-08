Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

HLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.57. 1,169,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,158. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

