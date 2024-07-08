Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equitable by 4,172.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Equitable Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,866. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

