Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vericel by 61,063.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 208,228 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,694.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,869. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

