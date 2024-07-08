Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.