Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 12.1%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $31.84. 2,893,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,366,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.