Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 12.1%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $31.84. 2,893,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,366,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

