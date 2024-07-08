National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their top pick rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 928 ($11.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.78. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,833.33%.

In other news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

