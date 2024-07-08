NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

