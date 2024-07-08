NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. NetEase has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

