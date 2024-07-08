New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

GBR stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

