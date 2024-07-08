Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head to Head Analysis

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 106.46% -3.80% -2.82% Next Technology N/A 68.67% 63.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Next Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $387.51 million 14.72 $261.17 million $2.15 9.38 Next Technology $2.63 million 4.35 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.56, suggesting that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 3 0 2.25 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.17%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Next Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Next Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

