NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.10

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 32898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.