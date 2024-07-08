Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 148,208 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 424.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. 684,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.