Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 28,395 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4,820.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TopBuild by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

BLD stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.91. The stock had a trading volume of 187,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,158. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

