Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $11.62 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

COR traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $223.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

