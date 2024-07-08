Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Novanta by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,009. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

