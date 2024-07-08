Oasis Network Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $524.83 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.38 or 0.05286091 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00045795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07701475 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,608,702.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

