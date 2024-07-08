OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 62,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 46,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

