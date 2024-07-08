OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 62,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 46,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.
OMRON Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
