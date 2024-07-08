O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $671,384,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,022.79. 257,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,271. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,011.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

