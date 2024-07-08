Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 4,850 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,758. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

