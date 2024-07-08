Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after buying an additional 2,893,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. 11,233,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,012,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
