Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 306,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 98,774 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 881,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,498. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

