PaLM AI Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $389,232.16 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.31701483 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $405,509.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

