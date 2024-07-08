Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

