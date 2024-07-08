Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $335.51 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

