Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.47. The company had a trading volume of 142,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.04. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

