Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.67. 529,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

