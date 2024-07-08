Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $358.09. 791,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,660. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.97 and its 200 day moving average is $386.39.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

