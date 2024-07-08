PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,245,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,980. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

