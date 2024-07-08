Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 268,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,679 shares of company stock worth $2,999,776. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.