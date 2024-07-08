PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.42

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 18062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

