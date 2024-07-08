Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

PRU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 723,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

