QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,380,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,827,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,068 shares of company stock worth $2,681,956 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.