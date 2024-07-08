Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

