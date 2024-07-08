Quent Capital LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.73. 1,180,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

