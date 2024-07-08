Quent Capital LLC Has $266,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.38. 697,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.