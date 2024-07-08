Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 229.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,973,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,098,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,039,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter.

DFIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 182,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

