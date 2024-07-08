Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 547,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.