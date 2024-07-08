Quent Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 1,405,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

