Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONO

Sonos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 553,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.