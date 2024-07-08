RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $278.20

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.20 and last traded at $278.02, with a volume of 173052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

